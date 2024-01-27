Waltonchain Price Tops $0.0112 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $995,946.53 and approximately $86,409.78 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,637,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

