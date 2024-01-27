VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.25.
VSE Stock Performance
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the third quarter worth about $22,203,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at $60,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in VSE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,609,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VSE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
