VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Get VSE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSEC

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSEC traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. 51,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,568. VSE has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the third quarter worth about $22,203,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at $60,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in VSE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,609,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VSE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.