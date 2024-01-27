Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Update

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 7,006.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Trading Up 14.2 %

OTCMKTS:TORVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 235,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,894. Volt Carbon Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

