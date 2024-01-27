Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Down 28.8% in January

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

NASDAQ VTGN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.85. 82,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,238. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,367.31% and a negative return on equity of 188.54%. Analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

