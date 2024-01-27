Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $311.00 at Raymond James

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $287.00 to $311.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.48.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. Visa has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $272.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

