Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Lowered to $85.00 at HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,277. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 505.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

