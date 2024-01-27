Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. 2,197,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,043. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after buying an additional 1,547,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 77.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after buying an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,128,000 after buying an additional 1,622,703 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Vipshop by 5.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,360,000 after buying an additional 592,544 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

