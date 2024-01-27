Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 48.2% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 15,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 46.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,205. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

