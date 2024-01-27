Victrex (LON:VCT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Victrex (LON:VCT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 1,680 ($21.35) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,090 ($26.56).

Victrex Stock Performance

VCT stock opened at GBX 1,392 ($17.69) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,988.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,468.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,464.50. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,282 ($16.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02.

Victrex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a GBX 46.14 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victrex

Victrex Company Profile

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,413 ($17.95) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($53,862.77). 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

