Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 67,926 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,926 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Wintrust Financial worth $133,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $24,689,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $99.31. 308,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

