Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 58,066 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 58,066 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Salesforce worth $131,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.94. 4,815,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,511. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $285.72. The company has a market cap of $270.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.93.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $392,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $364,010,045. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

