Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 379,456 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 379,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of Landstar System worth $207,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.11. 143,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.65 and its 200-day moving average is $185.34. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.09.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

