Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,034,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,728 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.88% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $138,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $768,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,427,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,106. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.