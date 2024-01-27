Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $160,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $112.23. 4,121,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,740. The firm has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

