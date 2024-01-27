Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 60,156 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $124,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 162,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.16. 8,865,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

