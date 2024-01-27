Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $216,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.29. 1,973,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

