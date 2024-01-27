Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $145,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.15. 254,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,358. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $117.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.