Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,884,632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $194,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SouthState by 324.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 400.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $84.42. 689,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,407. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

