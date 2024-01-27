Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $151.23 Million Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,497 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.94% of Visteon worth $151,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Visteon by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VC. UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.61. The stock had a trading volume of 220,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

