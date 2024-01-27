Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $147.93 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,984 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $147,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.90. 6,651,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,593. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.96 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

