Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 36,322 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $180,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 15.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.29. 5,248,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,979. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.40. The firm has a market cap of $442.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,395,556.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

