Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 150.9% from the December 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Versus Systems by 105.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,966. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.07. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.80. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 3,663.96%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

