Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Update

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 60.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,892,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 486,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 1,377,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,516,000 after purchasing an additional 95,492 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

