VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Decreased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.11. 287,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,016. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,736,613.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,736,613.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,966 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

