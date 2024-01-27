Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Sells $334,800.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,705.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vericel Stock Performance

Vericel stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.22 and a beta of 1.64. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. On average, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Vericel by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on VCEL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

