Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wedbush

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VERA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 19.2 %

NASDAQ:VERA traded up $4.87 on Friday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,188. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 2,625,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after acquiring an additional 759,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 711,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

