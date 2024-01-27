Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.64. 45,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,910. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
