Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.64. 45,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,910. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.