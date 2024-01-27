Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,297. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.