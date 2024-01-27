Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 505,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. 2,840,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

