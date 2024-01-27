Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 505,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of VGLT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. 2,840,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Dividend tax calculator
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.