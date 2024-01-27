Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,047. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

