Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. 358,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,485. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
