Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. 358,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,485. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

