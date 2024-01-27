Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,833,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 2,455,534 shares.The stock last traded at $55.24 and had previously closed at $54.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.