Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 219.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $192.25. 82,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,826. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.16 and its 200-day moving average is $188.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

