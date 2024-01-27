Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $153.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average of $135.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.