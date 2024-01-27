Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $137.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,270,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55. Valero Energy has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

