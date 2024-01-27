VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 539,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,768. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $470.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. State Street Corp increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after buying an additional 3,928,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 1,486,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 850,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,837,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.