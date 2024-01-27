VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
VAALCO Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of EGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 539,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,768. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $470.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.32.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Read More
