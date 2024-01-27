USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Stock Performance
Shares of USDP stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners
USD Partners Company Profile
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than USD Partners
- Stock Average Calculator
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.