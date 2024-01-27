USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USDP stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

USD Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in USD Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 106,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in USD Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

