US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.30.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

SPOT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,907. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $99.80 and a fifty-two week high of $215.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.84 and its 200-day moving average is $169.04.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

