US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,407 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 106,199 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 91,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,198,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 327.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
RIO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,980. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31.
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
