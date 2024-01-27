US Bancorp DE Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.97. 484,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,024. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 1.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

