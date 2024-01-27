UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.79

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $4.01. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 369,823 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $610.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.23.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

