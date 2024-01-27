Unizen 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.76 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Unizen has a total market cap of $52.55 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

