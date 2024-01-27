United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,551,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $272.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

