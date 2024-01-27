Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $251.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.67.

UNP stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

