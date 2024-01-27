UBS Group Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $570.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $560.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

NFLX stock traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $570.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

