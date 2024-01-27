UBS Group Downgrades Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $86.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.85. 5,935,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $94.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

