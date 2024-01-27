UBS Group Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $132.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $133.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.35.

XOM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.00. 20,809,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,597,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

