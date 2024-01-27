UBS Group Boosts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $44.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an inline rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.27.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after buying an additional 977,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

