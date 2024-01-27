U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. 7,241,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,610,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

