Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $34.40

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.40, but opened at $36.05. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 59,591 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $647,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $882,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 137.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 42,374 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.